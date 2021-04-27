ADVERTISEMENT

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound near Brookville were reopened late Monday night following a tractor-trailer rollover crash. (Photo by Anthony Thomas.) A Jefferson County 9-1-1 dispatcher told exploreJeffersonPA.com that the scene of the crash was cleared and both lanes of the interstate reopened around 9:38 p.m. The crash occurred around 5:14 p.m. on […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/interstate-80-eastbound-reopens-following-tractor-trailer-crash-on-north-fork-bridge/