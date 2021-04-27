ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A State College man accused of underpaying his workers by over $64,000 was sentenced to serve time in jail on Monday in Clearfield County Court. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Centre County contractor, Scott Cameron Good, 58, was charged after a grand jury investigation discovered he had underpaid his employees in […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/gant-good-gets-jail-time-for-underpaying-workers/