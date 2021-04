ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A “pop in” informational event is being held Wednesday, April 28, from 1 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., at Clearfield CareerLink.

The office is located at 1125 Linden St., Clearfield, and staff will share information on the latest programs and services available to local job seekers.

Popcorn and popsicles will also be offered to visitors outside the CareerLink office.