CLEARFIELD – At Monday night’s Clearfield Area School Board voting meeting, the board tabled one item and approved others discussed at the committee meeting.

The matter tabled was Policy 907 regarding school visitation.

After the special education audit, the policy from Pennsylvania School Boards Association was brought to the board for adoption providing guidelines for visitation by parents, guardians, adult residents, educators or other officials.

When the item came up for vote under the buildings, finance and activities committee, board member Gail Ralston asked that it be separated from the other items, and then when the board returned to it, she asked that it be tabled.

Ralston explained that she felt the board needed more time to review the policy and to allow the administration to review and complete administrative regulations for the policy before adopting it.

She added they have 60 days to vote on it and so have time to revisit the matter in May.

The roll call vote had six board members voting yes to table, two voting no, and one absent.

The board also approved a proposal by Illuminated Integration LLC of Harrisburg to replace the auditorium stage and theater lighting as per the proposal dated April 14. The proposal, including options, comes to about $240,000.

At the committee meeting last week, Superintendent Terry Struble explained that the lighting system for the auditorium and stage was out of date and they had reached the point where it needed to be replaced because of the inability to update control chips and other issues.

The new lighting will allow for better stage lighting and more efficient auditorium lighting, as well as occupancy sensors and other additions.

The board also voted, with one no vote, to approve the administration moving forward with applying to the state for permission to use flexible instruction days in future school years, allowing for some online instruction if school needs to be canceled for weather or other events.

Finally, the application for debt resolution for the 2021 bond refunding was also approved.