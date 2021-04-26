ADVERTISEMENT

PORT MATILDA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is providing area motorists with an update on road work along U.S. Route 322 near Port Matilda.

A lane closure continues to be in place on Route 322 east from Sandy Ridge Trail to Reese Hollow Road. This restriction will be in place until mid-to-late May. The right travel lane is closed utilizing a long-term lane closure set-up while the contractor places gabion basket retaining walls.

Paving operations are then planned to begin on Route 322 west in the same area during the week of April 26. This work will feature daylight lane closures.

This work is part of a $2.8 million project, to address improvements on 6 ½ miles of roadway in Centre and Clinton counties. PennDOT will issue updates as work progress requires.

Roads to see work under this contract in Centre County include:

I-99 sign replacement between the Toftrees interchange and the Bellefonte interchange;

Route 322 eastbound and westbound between Sandy Ridge Trail and Flat Rock;

The Flat Rock ramp near Port Matilda off Route 322 east.

Roads to see work under this contract in Clinton County include:

I-80 sign replacement near the Lock Haven exits at mile-marker 178;

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The safety plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

