Whether for a worldwide audience on your blog or your neighbor down the street, make sure you remember these writing tips for sharing your recipes.

Anybody who has spent time searching the internet for a recipe can tell you how annoying most cooking websites are. Unfortunately, the directions for making the food seem to fall by the wayside somewhere between the sob story behind the recipe’s origin and the barrage of spam in the comments section. Make your writing stand out among the sea of sub-par content—here are our favorite tips for writing and sharing a recipewithout the associated fluff.

Know the Audience

The most important thing to do when writing anything is to know your audience. Not everybody has the knowledge of an executive chef, so remember to use simple language that your audience will easily understand. Remember that this isn’t a chance to show off your skills; rather, you want to share them with everybody in an accessible manner.

Special Requirements

Many recipes have special requirements that you should make the readers aware of before they begin. Include any unusual ingredients or specific equipment at the top. This tells your readers right from the start if there is anything else they need to have ready to go before cooking.

Be Descriptive and Specific

Like giving any form of directions, one of the essential tips for writing and sharing a recipeis to be as descriptive and specific as possible. There are three parts to include when writing any recipe: ingredients, prep, and cooking. Thoroughly describe the ingredients the recipe requires, including the exact amounts of said items. When writing out the instructions for the prep, use the appropriate language for things like culinary cutting terms and ingredient measurements. During the cooking or baking phase, accurate times and serving sizes ensure anybody following your recipe prepares enough food.

Include Photos

The last thing to remember when sharing a recipe is to include reference photos for the readers. These pictures give anybody following along the opportunity to compare their work along your route. Not only will the photographs help the reader, but they also double as great images to post on social media to attract readers to your work.