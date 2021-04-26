ADVERTISEMENT

YORK, PA — Clearfield Area High School graduates and current Indiana University of Pennsylvania Crimson Red Hawk swimmers Claire Mikesell, Paige Mikesell, and Luke Mikesell all earned multiple individual gold medals at the 2021 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference held over four days from April 21-24.

Paige Mikesell receiving her PSAC Most Outstanding Swimmer Award (Photo courtesy IUP Athletics)

The sibling trio led the Crimson Hawks to their most successful season in years.

Junior Paige Mikesell was named the PSAC Women’s Most Outstanding Swimmer for the second consecutive year as she led IUP to its first PSAC team title since 1999.

Paige won four individual titles and was a part of three relay winning teams as well. She touched the wall first in the 100 free, 100 Butterfly, 200 Butterfly, and the 200 IM. The relays were the 400 free, the 800 free and the 400 medley relay.

Senior Claire Mikesell helped the cause towards the team title as well by winning the 100 and 200 yard breaststroke events.

Luke Mikesell, just a freshman, helped the men’s team to a fourth place finish. He had two individual titles, the 500 and 1000 yard freestyle, and two runners-up, the 100 and 200 free. He was also a part of the second place 800 yard freestyle relay team and the fourth place 400 yard freestyle relay.