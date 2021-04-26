LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven University will hold its 144th commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 7 and Saturday, May 8.

The Friday graduate ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. and the Saturday undergraduate ceremonies will take place at 10 a.m. for the College of Natural, Behavioral and Health Sciences and at 2 p.m. for the colleges of Liberal Arts and Education and Business, Information Systems and Human Services. All Class of 2021 ceremonies will take place at Charlotte Smith Field.

The LHU Alumni Association also is planning a graduation celebration for the Class of 2020 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 15 at Hubert Jack Stadium.

Graduating students are limited to a maximum of two guests and there will be no tickets. On-field seating for graduates and their guests will be arranged in pods of three. Mask mandates will be in effect. Attendees must follow LHU COVID-19 guidelines.

Attendees are invited to park in the available spaces on campus. Limited handicap parking will be available near the field.

The Lock Haven University Store will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, May 7 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

For more information about the ceremonies, visit www.lockhaven.edu/commencement or contact Janaan Maggs at 570-484-2576 or e-mail jlm835@lockhaven.edu (Class of 2021 ceremonies) or Ashley Koser at 570-484-2128 or e-mail amk718@lockhaven.edu (Class of 2020 ceremony).

