ADVERTISEMENT

Judy R. Sloff, 75, DuBois, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh. Born July 20, 1945, in Warren, PA, she was the daughter of the late William F. and Irene (Anderson) Atkins. On September 18, 1965, she married Nicholas “Nick” Sloff in North Warren, PA. He survives. Judy graduated from the Warren Area High School and […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/judy-r-sloff/