HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., April 26, there was a two-day total of 5,043 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,136,057.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,053 (+33) total cases since March of 2020 and 135 deaths while 21,006 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 5,855 were confirmed and 2,198 were negative.

There are 2,561 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, state health officials say, and of that number, 544 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Most patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of April 16 – April 22 is 8.6 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 25,988 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,355,119 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 88 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

State health officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated, and is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.