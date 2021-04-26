ADVERTISEMENT

CLINTONVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a special BBQ Dinner on April 27 to benefit a Clintonville firefighter who was struck by a semi-truck while directing traffic at the scene of a crash on Interstate 80. The dinner will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 27. Forest Fire BBQ will be […]

