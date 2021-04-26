ADVERTISEMENT

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic is now accepting walk-in appointments. The Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic, located at the former Peebles/Gordmans Department Store near the Clarion Mall, is accepting walk-in appointments on Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27. Openings are available: Monday, April 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, from 8:00 a.m. to […]

