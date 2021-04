ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – DuBois Central Catholic senior, Dante Armanini, recently signed his letter of intent to play baseball for St. Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa., a NCAA Division III institution. Sitting with Armanini (from left) are his parents, Valerie Armanini and Michael Armanini, state rep. Standing in the back row are DCC Athletic Director Phil Esposito, DCC Middle/High School Principal Karrie Miller, DCC President Gretchen Caruso and DCC Baseball Coach Dan Wascovich.