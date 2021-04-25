ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career & Technology Center (CCCTC) seniors have chosen to maximize their high school opportunities for career training and industry certifications, with an eye on becoming successful and financially secure much earlier in life.

Career and Technical Education Signing Day is a way of recognizing their hard work and the value of the career-preparation training they have received through the CCCTC.

In photo, from left to right, are Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director, and current CCCTC Drafting and Design student, Mekenzie Rowles from West Branch Area High School who will be attending Triangle Tech for the CADD with Additive Manufacturing & 3D Printing Technology program after graduation.