ALTOONA – Penn State Altoona will once again offer virtual camps for its summer Kids’ College program.

There are 13 camps available for elementary and middle school students featuring art, history, gaming, baking, fitness and STEM.

Some of the camps include:

Junior Geologists will help kids learn how the earth was formed, identify rocks and minerals and make some of their own crystals.

Scratch Gaming and Programming will allow students to create and program animations, games, and interactive stories, while STEM Challenges and Experiments offer hands-on experiments.

Sense-ational Endeavors is back to give students a combination of sensory experience including touch, sight, sound and smell.

Check out a complete list of camps and delivery options on the Kids’ College Web site or call 814-949-5535 for more information.

Investment Savings Bank continues its significant commitment for an endowment and to fund scholarships in support of Kids’ College.