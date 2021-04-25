ADVERTISEMENT

BOSWELL – Though it was a quick turnaround for the Lady Tide, they continued their outstanding week of softball by picking up both their fourth and fifth wins in a row by scoring 39 runs and allowing none in two victories over North Star.



GAME ONE: CURWENSVILLE – 22 NORTH STAR – 0



There was plenty of offense to go around for the visiting team, paired with strong pitching once again from both Joslynne Freyer and Logan Sheeder in the early game as the Lady Tide would win 22-0 in just three innings.



Abby Pentz and Sheeder were able to both walk to begin the game and Freyer made North Star pay with a three-run inside-the-park home run to put the Lady Tide ahead 3-0 in the first. Curwensville would add eight more runs in the top half of the first inning as the team was able to bat around and bring 15 total hitters to the plate.



Overall, Curwensville added 16 hits and drew 10 walks to provide ample offense to set the tone for the afternoon. In total, eight Curwensville players were able to collect a hit with four of those players collecting three hits each.



Abby Pentz was three-for-three with a walk, a home run, and seven RBI’s, and three runs scored as she continued her tear at the dish. Pentz is now batting a ridiculous .725 through 11 games and has collected 29 hits in 40 at-bats. She also spots a .766 on-base percentage and has added six walks to her credit.



Freyer was able to go three-for-four with a home run, five RBI’s, and a run scored out of the three hole and is currently hitting .564 with 22 hits in 39 at-bats on the year.



Shortstop Mackenzie Wall out of the cleanup spot also recorded three hits to go with three runs and two RBI’s. Wall is now hitting an incredible .714 so far this season with 25 hits in 35 at-bats. She also sports a .756 on-base percentage and has walked five times in 11 games.

The other three hit performance in game one of the day came from Shyanne Rudy who was three-for-three with a walk, three RBI’s, and two runs scored.



Other hits in the ball game came from Teagan Harzinski who also drove in three runs and scored one. Taylor Simcox was able to go one-for-one at the dish with a walk, two runs scored, and an RBI. Kaylie Shaw was able to add a base hit and run, while Nora Young scored twice in the first game.



Catcher Maddie Butler added a hit and two runs scored. Sheeder also added one of the more unique stat lines as she had four plate appearances but no at-bats as she walked four times and added four runs out of the two spot in the lineup.



Freyer was able to start the game and surrendered no hits through two innings while striking out three. Sheeder came on for the third inning and added two strikeouts of her own in the circle to secure the win.



The lone hit from North Star in game number one came from Emma Albright as she recorded a base knock in the third inning.



Overall, the game was a total team victory and each player did their part to secure a win for the Lady Tide.



CURWENSVILLE – 22



Abby Pentz (CF) 3337, Logan Sheeder (2B/P) 0400, Joslynne Freyer (P/1B) 4135, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 4332, Teagan Harzinski (1B/2B) 3113, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 3233, Maddie Butler (C) 3210, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 0100, Breanna Babcock (RF) 1000 AJ Swatsworth (RF) 2000 Taylor Simcox (DH) 1211, Kaylie Shaw (LF) 2110 Nora Young (PR) 0200, TOTALS 26 22 16 21.



Batting



2B: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz 2, Shyanne Rudy, Mackenzie Wall

HR: Joslynne Freyer, Abby Pentz

TB: Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer 7, Teagan Harzinski 2, Abby Pentz 8, Shyanne Rudy 4, Kaylie Shaw, Taylor Simcox, Mackenzie Wall 4

RBI: Joslynne Freyer 5, Teagan Harzinski 3, Abby Pentz 7, Shyanne Rudy 3, Taylor Simcox, Mackenzie Wall 2

ROE: Maddie Butler, Teagan Harzinski, Mackenzie Wall

SB: Abby Pentz 3, Mackenzie Wall

CS: Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz



NORTH STAR – 0



Kyra Turner (CF) 2000, Aubri Krouse (2B) 1000, Maria Barnick (P) 1000, Grace Gardner (C) 1000, Sam Albright (LF) 1000, Kiara Wirick (3B) 1000, Emma Albright (1B) 1010, Grace Eshleman (SS) 1000, Tabitha Blanset (RF) 1000, TOTALS 10 0 1 0.



Batting



TB: Emma Albright



Score by Innings



Curwensville 11 4 7

North Star 0 0 0



Pitching



North Star Maria Barnick 3 IP, 16 H, 22 R, 19 ER, 10 BB, 2 K.



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K.

Logan Sheeder 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (6-2). L – Maria Barnick (0-1).





GAME TWO: CURWENSVILLE – 17 NORTH STAR – 0



The Lady Tide once again scored early and often to help put the game away early on in a 17-0 win over North Star. In this one, Curwensville was tabbed as the home team and used a seven run first inning to continue the offensive surge on the day.



Nine more players for Curwensville found the hit column with Pentz, Wall, Harzinski, Rudy, and Butler each posting a multiple-hit game. In all, the team connected for 17 hits in game number two of the day.



Pentz was able to add her second big fly in as many games to make it six on the year with Wall also adding one for her fourth of the season.



Pentz was able to collect four hits, three RBI’s, and three runs scored. She sits at 98 career hits and will look to eclipse the 100 mark on Tuesday when the team returns to action.



Her teammate Wall was a prefect three-for-three at the dish and added three RBI’s and scored two runs.



Rudy was able to go two-for-three with two doubles, three RBI’s, and two runs scored. Catcher Butler was two-for-three with two runs scored and two RBI’s.



Harzinski continued a strong day at the plate as she was two-for-two with two runs scored and an RBI. Two hitter Logan Sheeder joined in with her fifth run of the day and also her first hit while picking up an RBI and her fifth walk between the two games.



Rightfielder Wiggins added a base hit, RBI, and run scored for the game with fellow outfielder Kaylie Shaw adding a base hit, two runs, and an RBI. Nora Young was able to add two more runs as a courtesy runner to make it four total on the afternoon.



Sheeder and Freyer continued as a strong duo on the bump for the Lady Tide as they surrendered just one combined hit again in three innings of work, while walking just one and striking out three Lady Cougars.



North Star’s lone hit of the day’s second game came from cleanup hitter Grace Gardner as she slapped a double to lead-off the second inning.



Curwensville had a great week and posted a 5-0 overall record. They are now 9-2 on the season and will be back in action on Tuesday, April 27 for a rematch with fellow Clearfield County school DuBois Central Catholic in a rematch from April 17 in which the Lady Cardinals got the better of the Lady Tide in five innings.



The game is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. in Curwensville.



NORTH STAR – 0



Kyra Turner (CF) 2000, Aubri Krouse (2B) 1000, Maria Barnick (P) 2000, Grace Gardner (C) 1010, Sam Albright (LF) 1000, Kiara Wirick (3B) 1000, Emma Albright (1B) 1010, Grace Eshleman (SS) 1000, Aalliyah Lehman (RF) 1000, TOTALS 11 0 1 0.



Batting



2B: Grace Gardner

TB: Grace Gardner 2

ROE: Kiarra Wirick

SB: Aubri Krouse, Kiarra Wirick



CURWENSVILLE – 17



Abby Pentz (CF) 4343, Logan Sheeder (2B/P) 3111, Joslynne Freyer (P/1B) 3012, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 3233, Teagan Harzinski (1B/2B) 2221, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 3223, Maddie Butler (C) 3222, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 3111, Taylor Simcox (DH) 1000, Kaylie Shaw (LF) 1211 Nora Young (PR) 0200, TOTALS 26 17 17 17.



Batting



2B: Joslynne Freyer, Abby Pentz, Shyanne Rudy 2, Logan Sheeder

3B: Mackenzie Wall

HR: Abby Pentz, Mackenzie Wall

TB: Maddie Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski 2, Abby Pentz 8, Shyanne Rudy 4, Kaylie Shaw, Logan Sheeder 2, Mackenzie Wall 8, Rylee Wiggins

RBI: Maddie Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz 3, Shyanne Rudy 3, Kaylie Shaw, Logan Sheeder, Mackenzie Wall 3, Rylee Wiggins

ROE: Joslynne Freyer, Taylor Simcox

SB: Teagan Harzinski 2, Abby Pentz



Score by Innings



North Star 0 0 0

Curwensville 7 1 9



Pitching



Curwensville Joslyne Freyer 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB.

Logan Sheeder 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K.



North Star Maria Barnick 3 IP, 17 H, 17 R, 15 ER, 2 BB, K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (7-2). L – Maria Barnick (0-2).