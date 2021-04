ADVERTISEMENT

David M. Staley, age 77 of DuBois, PA (formerly of Sykesville, PA) died Friday, April 23, 2021, at Christ The King Manor. Born on April 7, 1944, in Los Angeles, CA, he was the son of the late Dorothy S. (Logan) Deters. On October 28, 1967, he married Rosemary (Swackhammer) Staley. She preceded him in death on May 2, 2020. […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/david-m-staley/