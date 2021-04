ADVERTISEMENT

Brian Keith Reasinger, age 63 of State College, PA, formerly of Whitehall, PA, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, following a courageous 9-year battle with cancer. Born on January 5, 1958, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late James W. and Mabel J. (Shubert) Reasinger. On August 30, 1986, he […]

