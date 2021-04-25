ADVERTISEMENT
The Clearfield County Public Library has announced its bookmobile schedule for the month of May.
- May 3, Salem United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 4, Nittany MinitMart, Morrisdale, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- May 4, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
- May 5, Penfield U-Haul, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- May 6, Frenchville Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 10, Mt. View Market Place, Kylertown, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 11, Mahaffey Fire Hall, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 17, LaJose Hotel, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 18, Glendale Valley Spirit & Truth Church, Irvona,12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 19, Coalport VFW, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- May 19, Madera Fire Hall, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 24, Salem United Methodist Church, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 25, Nittany MinitMart, Morrisdale, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
- May 25, The Rock Church, West Decatur, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- May 26, Penfield U-Haul, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
- May 27, Frenchville VFW, 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.