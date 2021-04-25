ADVERTISEMENT

Curley Guilyard served our country in the United States Army. Name: Albert C. “Curley” Guilyard Born: February 9, 1926 Died: February 26, 2021 Hometown: DuBois, Pa. Branch: U.S. Army Curley was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the European Theatre of World War II. He was awarded Bronze Battle Stars and the Purple Heart. He also […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/all-american-awards-and-engraving-soldier-spotlight-wwii-veteran-curley-guilyard/