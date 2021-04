ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The opportunity Pennsylvania hunters have waited out winter for is about to get underway. Pennsylvania’s spring turkey season kicks off Saturday, April 24 with a one-day youth hunt open to junior license holders and mentored hunters under 16 years old. Then, on Saturday, May 1, the statewide spring gobbler season opens and runs to May 31. Popular […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/spring-turkey-season-about-to-take-flight/