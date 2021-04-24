ADVERTISEMENT

To learn about some of the most popular types of industrial control systems and how they vary in functionality and complexity, consult this helpful guide.

Industrial control systems refer to a variety of different types of control systems and the instrumentation associated with them—such as devices, networks, and controls—which are utilized in industrial process control. Depending on the application, there are several different industrial control systems to choose from that each vary in functionality and the complexity of their control action. Below, we will discuss some of the most popular types of industrial control systems.

Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) refers to a computerized system that gathers and processes data as well as applies operational controls over substantial distances. As its name suggests, SCADA systems are used for high-level process supervisory management.

Typically, SCADA systems also consist of several subsystems, such as programmable logic controllers or remote terminal units. Once the system collects data, it is sent to one of these subsystems where it is translated into usable information and ultimately transferred to a human-machine interface where it can be analyzed by operators.

Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs)

Programmable logic controllers (PLCs) are industrial computer systems that have been adapted for the use of automation in industrial manufacturing processes. PLCs have user-programmable memory that allows them to store instructions for implementing specified functions ranging from data and file processing to I/O control.

Such systems are ideal for applications that demand a high level of reliability and ease of programming. Common applications of PLCs include assembly lines or robotic devices used in industrial environments with harsh operating conditions.

Distributed Control Systems (DCS)

A distributed control system (DCS) refers to a computerized control system for use in an industrial environment. Throughout the system, autonomous controllers are distributed and controlled individually. That said, DCS do not have a central operator supervisory control unit. Instead, the decentralized components distributed throughout the DCS control all of the system’s procedures. As a result, human interaction is minimized, which helps decrease the potential for error and reduces the cost of labor.