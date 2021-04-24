ADVERTISEMENT

“How does wastewater become drinking water?” is a common question that people ask. We want to ensure you understand where your tap water comes from.

If you’ve ever wondered, “How does wastewater become drinking water?” you’re not alone! You likely only think about wastewater treatment plants when you smell them, and that smell doesn’t make you think that anything clean could be going on there. Read on to find out what really goes on in the pipes underground and how the dirty water you flush away comes back sparkling clean every time.

Reroute Wastewater to Treatment Plants

The main way wastewater from your house gets to treatment plants is through your pipes. Your pipes carry the wastewater to your local sewers, which leads to the treatment plant. Further, wastewater treatment plants are built on low ground and rely on gravity.

Filter Wastewater

Wastewater becomes drinking water through a series of filtration methods that remove the solids, oils, and bacteria until it is safe to return to the water supply. Filtration removes solids first, which are sent to a landfill, composted, or incinerated. Using a wastewater flow meter to monitor the process, the second stage involves oxygenating the wastewater before chlorine is added. Chlorine kills about 99 percent of bacteria.

The amount of chlorine used to treat wastewater must be removed for it be safe for human consumption. Treatment plants often use reverse osmoses to take out the chlorine and any bacteria that might be left behind. The final step is to use UV lighting to extract viruses and pharmaceuticals as well as any remaining chlorine from the water before releasing it back into the supply.

Put Clean Water Back Into the Water Supply

Drinking water must meet strict standards and pass quality control guidelines to be distributed to households. Wastewater treatment plants release clean water back into local waterways to be used for drinking water as well as to irrigate crops, sustain aquatic life, and so much more. The filtered water combines with the natural water supply which is filtered again before it reaches your tap.

If your city has a wastewater treatment plant, you can trust the water in your taps for drinking, bathing, and watering your plants. Put your mind at ease by knowing how wastewater becomes drinking water.