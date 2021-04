ADVERTISEMENT

Gary A. Peterson, Age 82 of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Born on August 20, 1938, in Weld County, Colorado he was the son of the late Alden Peterson and Virginia (Fletter) Conley. On March 25, 1962, he married Jeanne (Henneforth) Peterson. She preceded him in death in 2018. Gary retired from General […]

