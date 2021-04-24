ADVERTISEMENT

HOUTZDALE – The Lady Tide continued their impressive week on Friday afternoon with a 13-1, five inning victory over Moshannon Valley in Moshannon Valley League action.



The name of this game was once again impressive hitting from Curwensville as five players were able to collect at least two hits in the win. Mackenzie Wall led the way with three hits and four RBI’s with Joslynne Freyer and Maddie Butler each adding two hits and two RBI’s. Overall, the team was able to collect 14 hits for the game.



Logan Sheeder got the start for the Lady Tide on the bump, but Freyer pitched the final four innings and continued an impressive season in the circle. She surrendered just one run and struck out three on the afternoon.



The team did not waste much time to get on the scoreboard as Abby Pentz led off the game with a big fly and hit number 11 in as many at-bats this week to put Curwensville ahead 1-0. It was a lead the Lady Tide would not relinquish and would continue to build on over the remaining four innings.



Curwensville added a second run in the top half of the second inning when Butler started a two out rally with an infield single. Rylee Wiggins drew a walk next and advanced Butler into scoring position. Taylor Simcox was able to bring Butler around to score on an RBI single to left to put the Lady Tide ahead, 2-0.



The visitors would add four more runs to their total in the third as Freyer walked with one away to get the rally started. Wall was up next and delivered with an RBI double to make it a 3-0 advantage. Teagan Harzinski was due up next and connected on a single down the line in left which scored Wall.



Harzinski proceeded to steal second and later advance to third on a passed ball. Batting was Shyanne Rudy who worked a walk to put runners on the corners with one away. Butler was up next and smacked a single up the middle which scored Harzinski and advanced Rudy to third. It was now a 5-0 advantage for the Lady Tide. Wiggins joined in on the offensive onslaught next and singled to score Rudy and make it a 6-0 lead through three innings.



After a 1-2-3 bottom of the third, Curwensville added their seventh run when Freyer belted a triple with two outs to provide some life for the half inning. She was replaced by Nora Young who would score later in the inning thanks to the RBI single from Wall.



Moshannon Valley was able to chip away at the lead in the fourth by adding their lone run of the ball game. Cleanup hitter Abby Gilson singled and was driven in by Madeline Gresh in the inning to make it a 7-1 Curwensville lead.



The Lady Tide would blow the game wide open in the top of the fifth by scoring six runs and putting the mercy rule into affect. Wiggins drew a walk to begin the inning and Simcox singled to put two on with none away. After a Pentz walk left the bases juiced, Sheeder was hit by a pitch and recorded an RBI to score Wiggins and make it 8-1, Curwensville.



Freyer was up next and smacked a two RBI double to right which scored Simcox and Pentz and made it 10-1 Lady Tide. Wall delivered with two RBI’s next on a single that scored Sheeder and Freyer to make it 12-1 with still nobody out. After a flyout, Rudy was able to reach on an infield hit which advanced Wall to third.



Butler was up next and recorded an RBI groundout to extend the lead to 13-1 in favor of the Lady Tide.



Though Moshannon Valley threatened in the bottom of the fifth with two singles, Freyer was able to continue her solid pitching to secure the victory.



The Lady Tide (7-2) will have a short turnaround as they will play North Star in a road game on Saturday morning (April 24) at 11:00 a.m. A victory would make it the fourth win of the week for Curwensville and also their fourth straight victory.



CURWENSVILLE – 13



Abby Pentz (CF) 3211, Logan Sheeder (P, 2B) 3101, Joslynne Freyer (P) 3222, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 4234, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4121, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 2110, Maddie Butler (C) 4122, Rylee Wiggins (2B, RF) 2111, Taylor Simcox (DH) 3121, Nora Young (PR) 0100, TOTALS 28 13 14 13.



Batting



2B: Joslynne Freyer, Mackenzie Wall

3B: Joslynne Freyer

HR: Abby Pentz

TB: Maddie Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 5, Teagan Harzinski 2, Abby Pentz 4, Shyanne Rudy, Taylor Simcox 2, Mackenzie Wall 4, Rylee Wiggins

RBI: Maddie Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz, Logan Sheeder, Taylor Simcox, Mackenzie Wall 4, Rylee Wiggins

FC: Maddie Butler

HBP: Shyanne Rudy, Logan Sheeder

SB: Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Mackenzie Wall



MOSHANNON VALLEY – 1



Sydney Bubb (SS) 2010, Casey Ream (3B) 3020, Leigha Anderson (RF) 3100, Abby Gilson (LF) 3010, Madeline Gresh (1B) 2011, Alyssa Anderson (P) 1000, Kalie Flick (CF) 2000, Regan Domanick (C) 1000, Gabrielle Moore (C) 1000, TOTALS 20 1 5 1.



Batting



2B: Madeline Gresh

TB: Sydney Bubb, Madeline Gresh 2, Abby Gilson, Casey Ream 2

RBI: Madeline Gresh

FC: Leigha Anderson

HBP: Sydney Bubb

SB: Sydney Bubb 2



Score by Innings



Curwensville 1 1 4 1 6

Moshannon Valley 0 0 0 1 0



Pitching



Curwensville Logan Sheeder 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, K.

Joslynne Freyer 4 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 B, 3 K.



Moshannon Valley Alyssa Anderson 5 IP, 14 H, 13 R, 12 ER, 5 BB, K.



W – Logan Sheeder (1-0). L – Alyssa Anderson (0-1).