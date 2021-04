ADVERTISEMENT

Barbara E. Cackowski, 80, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, formerly of Rochester Mills and Latrobe, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2020. She was born April 27, 1940, to Andrew and Emma (Novotny) Pluchinsky in Lucerne Mines, PA. Barbara was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church in Punxsutawney. She was a graduate of Indiana State Teachers’ College and previously […]

