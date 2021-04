ADVERTISEMENT

William John Shema, 68, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born in Punxsutawney on June 15, 1952, a son of Marcella Catherine (Kerchinski) Shema and the late John Shema Jr. Bill worked as a mechanic for Keys Equipment and Dunlap Lawn and Garden Equipment for many years. He spent over thirty years with […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/william-john-shema/