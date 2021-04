ADVERTISEMENT

Valerie J. Santaniello, 75, of Wilcox died the afternoon of Monday, April 19, 2021, at her home following an illness. Born in St. Marys on February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret Salamon Santaniello. She attended Johnsonburg Schools and was of the Catholic faith. Her pastimes included crossword puzzles and coloring. Those surviving are […]

