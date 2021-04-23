ADVERTISEMENT

Shelley Thompson, a Pine Glen resident, is announcing her candidacy for Democratic Jury Commissioner in Centre County, and is looking forward to “making a difference in Centre County Government.”

Thompson currently volunteers in the Jury Commissioner office. An elected official for over 20 years, she served as auditor for Burnside Township, in addition to being an auditor for two Mountain Top churches.

Thompson is retired from Penn State Housing and Food Services. Her position involved assigning students to residence halls, single student apartments and family apartments.

In her position, she had to meet deadlines, demonstrate extreme attention to detail, possess advanced computer skills and deal with the public—parents, families and students (domestic, international and couples–including grads, undergrads and law students). Her peers awarded her the Student-Centered Award.

Thompson, a graduate of West Branch Area High School, has a certificate from South Hill Business School in intensive job skills. She is looking forward to using her vast experience to compassionately serve Centre County residents who get called for jury duty.

She and her husband, Greg, reside in Pine Glen, Burnside Township. They have four children.

Check out her Web site at https://VoteShelleyThompson.webstarts.com.

Thompson asks for your vote as Centre County Democratic Jury Commissioner, and is second on the ballot. This is a bipartisan position and will be decided in the Primary.