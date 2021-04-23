ADVERTISEMENT

The passing of a loved one is a difficult time, especially when you must prepare the funeral. Here are a few things to consider when planning a funeral.

Preparing a funeral is never easy, especially when you are close to the departed. It’s a sensitive event that must be handled correctly so as not to further upset those in attendance which is no small burden to have placed on your shoulder. To help you ensure you have everything accounted for, let’s go over a fewthings to consider when planning a funeral that are vital for its success.

Ceremony and Rituals

Consider any traditions or beliefs your family may have that can be incorporated into the funeral service. Eulogies, for example, are a staple of funerals for good reason. These sorts of rituals give friends and families a chance to find closure by expressing their parting thoughts and getting the chance to convey their grief. These rituals should be familiar and comfortable—something that your family can seek structure and solace with as they come to terms with their grief.

Planning the Reception

One of the most important things to consider when planning a funeral is after the funeral itself. A reception is a chance for friends and family to come together and support each other during the mourning phase. This keeps everyone from feeling alone and isolated while they go through their grief, but also provides a chance to celebrate the departed’s life. Humans are naturally social creatures, so it only makes sense that leaning on each other helps us get through the process of loss.

Commemorative Services

It’s common for funerals to hire services such as photographers to commemorate the service. It helps keep the memory of the departed alive and can provide photos their loved ones can look back upon with fond memories. However, keep in mind a funeral is different than your typical event, and as such requires certain qualities within photographers who know how to properly serve a funeral with tact, grace, and professionalism. If your photographer feels too intrusive, it can be upsetting for the attendees and may feel more like an intrusion of privacy.