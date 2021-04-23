ADVERTISEMENT

Clearfield Arts Studio Theatre (CAST) announces auditions for a romping production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”under the direction of Gayle Gearhart. This will be a Youtheatre performance with young actors in grades 1-12.

The performances will be June 16-20 at Solstice time at night, using the Upper Witmer Park Playground. All students are encouraged to audition, regardless of experience or involvement at CAST. There is no registration fee to audition for or be part of this production.

There are four worlds that inhabit the story: The Royals, The Young Lovers, The Work/Mechanicals and The Faeries (which also include sprites, gnomes, hobgoblins, spriggins, brownies, as well as bats, frogs, peepers, toads and all manner of night forest creatures).

The comedy of the story comes when all of these “worlds” collide. Each group will have separate rehearsals so that no one will be rehearsing every day of every week.

This production is not a musical. However, all the art, including sound effects, lighting, costumes and acting will come from the actors themselves. Everything will be very natural and pure – right from their imaginations.

Auditions will be Saturday, May 1 and Monday, May 3. Students in grades 1-3 will audition on May 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. or May 3 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Students in grades 4-12 will audition on May 1 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. or May 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To sign up for an audition time, visit www.ClearfieldArts/audition. Audition forms are available at this link as well. Please bring the completed audition form with you to auditions. Paper copies of the audition form will also be available at auditions.

Auditions will be held at CAST, located at 112 E Locust Street in Clearfield, PA. If you absolutely cannot make these audition times, please call CAST at 814-765-4474 to make arrangements.

If you have any questions, visit www.ClearfieldArts.org, email ClearfieldArts@gmail.com, or call 814-765-4474.