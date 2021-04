ADVERTISEMENT

Martha J. Dennison, 86, Punxsutawney, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at her home. Born April 4, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mary (Smith) Hess. On April 14, 1956, she married Charles Dennison. He preceded her in death on October 11, 2011. Martha graduated from Sandy High School. She was a homemaker in her home. […]

