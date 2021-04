ADVERTISEMENT

Glenn Robert Walker, 89, of Sykesville, PA, passed away during the early evening hours of Wednesday, April 21, 2021, while at his home. He was born on July 21, 1931, to the late Frederick Robert and Mary Elizabeth (Fox) Walker in Sykesville, PA. Glenn married Virginia Mae Bishop on April 4, 1953, in Punxsutawney, PA; Virginia preceded him in passing. […]

