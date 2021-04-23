ADVERTISEMENT

PSP Clearfield

State police conducted a traffic stop on Hannah St. in Houtzdale Borough. The driver and passenger were identified and it was found that the passenger had an active PFA against the driver, Jason Potter, 37, of Brisbin. Upon further investigation it was determined that Potter was under the suspicion of DUI. He was taken into custody, charged for violating a court order and transported for the Clearfield County Jail.

State police attempted a traffic stop on Spring Valley Rd. in Boggs Twp. for an unregistered motorcycle. The operator, John Steiner, 51, of Lecontes Mills, attempted to flea and traveled approximately two miles before coming to a stop. Once stopped, Steiner refused to get off his motorcycle and continued to resist arrest. Once in custody it was determined that the was under the influence of a controlled substance.

State police were called to a single vehicle accident in the Starri Main House parking lot in Houtzdale. The driver of the vehicle reported her foot slipped off the brake and hit the accelerator and impacted with a light pole. Suspected minor injuries were reported.

State police responded to an overdose in Morris Twp.

Lawrence Twp.

Police were notified by the staff of Family Dollar of a trespass after a notice had been served. Charges have been filed.