CLEARFIELD – Pack 9 Cub Scouts of Clearfield donated an American flag to the St. Francis School of Clearfield. Pictured is Principal Shelia Clancy along with Cubmaster John Mayersky.

Several scouts are pictured from left to right: Aidan Booth, Bryce Wills, Holden Price, Dominic Mayersky and Greyson Roseberry.

Anyone, age 5-10 years, is welcome to join Pack 9. If interested, text John Mayersky at 814-592-5957.