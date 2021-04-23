ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Historical Society’s Board of Directors met this week, by phone conference, to plan the opening of the Kerr House Museum, at 104 E. Pine St., in Clearfield, to visitors on Sunday, May 2.

The museum will be available to visitors during the traditional hours of Sundays and Thursdays, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. All visitors must wear masks while inside the museum and are asked not to touch displays as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The museum will be closed on Sundays, May 30, July 4 and Sept. 5 in observance of holiday weekends. An update will be announced in the coming months regarding the status of the annual Apple Cider Festival at the Bloody Knox Cabin and the CCHS annual dinner, both held in October.

More information will be released regarding the changes and additions to museum displays.

Unfortunately, the Alexander Research Center will still remain closed to researchers until further notice. This reluctant decision was made because the center’s size cannot ensure proper social distancing to protect researchers and volunteer board members.

