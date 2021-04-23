CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Historical Society’s Board of Directors met this week, by phone conference, to plan the opening of the Kerr House Museum, at 104 E. Pine St., in Clearfield, to visitors on Sunday, May 2.
The museum will be available to visitors during the traditional hours of Sundays and Thursdays, from 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. All visitors must wear masks while inside the museum and are asked not to touch displays as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The museum will be closed on Sundays, May 30, July 4 and Sept. 5 in observance of holiday weekends. An update will be announced in the coming months regarding the status of the annual Apple Cider Festival at the Bloody Knox Cabin and the CCHS annual dinner, both held in October.
More information will be released regarding the changes and additions to museum displays.
Unfortunately, the Alexander Research Center will still remain closed to researchers until further notice. This reluctant decision was made because the center’s size cannot ensure proper social distancing to protect researchers and volunteer board members.
In other business:
- The board planned an outdoor work day to ready the museum porch and grounds for opening.
- The board considered estimates for sidewalk repairs and replacement.
- The board heard an update on museum interior cleaning and lighting repair.
- The board approved updates to the museum’s brochure to include new displays.
- The board reminded the public of the Logs to Lumber event to be held at Curwensville Area High School’s grounds on Friday, May 21.
- The board planned to place 13-star U.S. flags on the graves of Revolutionary War veterans who are buried in Clearfield County, in honor of the Memorial Day holiday.
- The board reminded Web site visitors that audiotapes of local historical programs and interviews, broadcast over WCPA radio, in the early 1960’s, have been digitized and are being placed online. They can be found at clearfieldcountyhistoricalsociety.net. The board expressed its appreciation to website manager, Jim Moore.
- The board reported that society membership stands at 652.