CLEARFIELD – A Westover man will stand trial for allegedly sexually assaulting two young girls.

Police say Moses C. Norris, 76, assaulted the girls beginning in 2017.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victims spoke with investigators at the Child Advocacy Center in Clearfield in January.

The first victim said she was in third grade when it happened. He reportedly touched her private area multiple times in the garage and in the car. She also said he kissed her on the lips, while he was touching her.

She told investigators she would “just play along because she was scared and didn’t know what was going on.”

The second victim explained that when she was around seven-years-old and they were on a couch, Norris reportedly rubbed her back then let his hand go further down into her private area. He told her that “it was all good” and not to tell anyone.

She said “it felt weird and I hated it.”

At other times, he had her touch his private area and tried to have sex with her, she told police. They also allegedly performed oral sex on each other.

This victim claimed Norris made death threats to her family if she told anyone about what they were doing.

After a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court, District Judge James Glass ruled that charges of two counts of rape of a child, three counts of criminal attempt-rape of child, two counts of statutory sexual assault, three counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with child, eight counts of corruption of minors, eight counts of indecent assault, person less than 13-years-old, and three counts of aggravated indecent assault against Norris be sent on the court of common pleas for further disposition.

Two additional counts were withdrawn, according to court documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norris is free on $50,000 bail.