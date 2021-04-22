Finally tackling the spare room renovation, but don’t know where to start? Consider a few different ways to transform your home’s valuable spare room.

A spare room’s potential can be overwhelming for some homeowners. There are so many different spare room designs and purposes to choose from, but many homeowners make theirs into a room for miscellaneous clutter. If you finally have the time to upgrade your room and need some help deciding on design, consider these unique ways to transform a spare room.

A Hospitable Home Office

For those who started working from home during quarantine, you know how valuable it is to have an at-home work space. Turning your spare room into a home office will provide you with a space void of distractions.

Even if you’re not working from home, a home office is the perfect getaway for some leisurely reading, puzzles, and quiet time. A minimalist style is ideal for rooms intended for focused activities.

An Exciting Entertainment Room

You don’t have to be a movie buff to enjoy a high-quality home theater. Though a bit more of an investment than a home office, an entertainment system significantly enhances every viewing experience.

Follow this entertainment setup checklist to ensure you equip your room with everything it needs. Selecting the right TV, sound system, lighting, and furnishing is imperative to creating the ultimate entertainment space.

A Convenient Second Closet

It’s rare to hear anyone with an interest in fashion say that they’re content with their closet space. Make way for a more expansive clothing collection by making that extra room into a second closet.

Shoe shelves, double-decker hanging rods, spacious dressers—the storage options are limitless. With this new walk-in closet, you’ll never have to worry about an overstuffed wardrobe again.

A Magical Music Room

Transport yourself back in time with your favorite records of decades past. If you’re a music lover, a music room is perfect for showcasing concert memorabilia, CDs, and an impressive sound system.

With vinyl’s ferocious comeback, you’ll now be able to find sound equipment that supports that old record player. Dust off your turntable, gather your favorite albums, and turn that spare room into the optimal music-listening experience.

Overall

There are a lot of ways to transform a spare room. With all these options, it’s important to remember to update the room in a way that makes the most sense for you. Reflect on what your home could use. You’ll get the most out of your spare room when you transform it based on your lifestyle and your home’s needs.