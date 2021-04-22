ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare is seeking golfers and sponsorships for its annual golf classic, sponsored by KTH Architects.

This one-of-a kind event will be held on Friday, June 18 with a 9 a.m. tee time at five locations, in the communities that make up Penn Highlands Healthcare.

Additionally, a separate tournament will be held Monday, June 14 at Sinking Valley Country Club in Altoona, to benefit Penn Highlands Tyrone.

This tournament is the largest attended-fundraiser for Penn Highlands Healthcare. Proceeds of this tournament support patient care at each of the six hospital locations.

Organizers encourage both teams and individuals to sign-up. If you are unable to golf, there are many sponsorship opportunities available.

For more information, visit phhealthcare.org/donate. E-mail phhfunddevelopment@phhealthcare.org or call Lindsey Herzing at 814-375-3901.