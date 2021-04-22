ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Trooper Trask Alexander was charged April 22, with crimes related to tampering with evidence. Charges were filed by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards, Internal Affairs Division.

Alexander is accused of attempting to withdraw a traffic citation that had been issued by another trooper to an acquaintance of Alexander’s in November of 2020.

The following misdemeanor charges were filed in District Court 36-2-02:

Tampering with records or identification, 18 Pa. C.S. §4104(a)

Tampering with public records or information, 18 Pa. C.S. §4911(a)(1)

Obstructing administration of law or other governmental function, 18 Pa. C.S. §5101

Alexander enlisted in the PSP in November of 2014. He is assigned to the patrol section of Troop D, Beaver. He is currently suspended without pay pending resolution of the criminal charges against him and an internal investigation.