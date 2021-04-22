ADVERTISEMENT

Keystone School District anticipates openings for a High School Social Studies Teacher as well as a Temporary Kindergarten Teacher. The temporary kindergarten teacher position is expected to last 1 year. Both positions begin with the 2021-2022 school year. Interested applicants should send a Letter of Interest, Pennsylvania Standard Application, Resume, Transcript, Certificate, Three (3) Letters of Reference, Current Act 34, […]

