ADVERTISEMENT

FRENCHVILLE – The Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc. will be offering Chronic Disease Self –Management (CDSM) classes at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, located at 28944 Frenchville Karthaus Hwy., Frenchville.

The CDSM class is an evidence-based program given two and a half hours, once a week, for six weeks. Subjects covered include:

Techniques to deal with problems such as frustration, fatigue, pain and isolation

Appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength, flexibility and endurance

Appropriate use of medications

Communicating effectively with family, friends and health professionals

Nutrition

Decision making

How to evaluate new treatments

Classes are free and will be held on Wednesdays, beginning May 26, 2021 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This is a six-session series.

Please plan on attending every session to get the full benefit of the course. Act now – class size is limited. For information or to register, please call the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging at 814-765-2696 and ask for Brittany or Laura.

Programs and services of the agency are funded in part by the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging, Inc., Mature Resources Foundation and local and consumer contributions.