FRENCHVILLE – On Monday, April 19, 2021, Dr. Jessica Ayres, DO, joined the staff as a Physician at the Susquehanna Wellness Clinic in Frenchville, and is accepting new patients.

Ayres received her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and earned her Bachelor of Arts in Biological Foundations of Behavior: Neuroscience, from Franklin and Marshall College, as well as a Biomedical Sciences Post Baccalaureate Certificate from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Ayres brings with her over 20 years of experience in the health care field, with expertise in Osteopathic Medicine and Primary Care.

Ayres shared, “I enjoy being a part of the local community where I get to know patients and learn about their health goals. I especially take pride in the ability to help them work toward their health goals and being a part of their wellness journey.”

The Susquehanna Wellness Clinic, located at 28944 Frenchville-Karthaus Hwy., Frenchville, is a primary care office that serves adult patients.

The clinic staff take a comprehensive approach to patient care by providing chronic care management, telehealth and telemedicine as well as onsite health and wellness programs.

To learn more, visit online at www.susqwell.com, and to make an appointment, please call 814-765-2695.