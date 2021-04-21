CLEARFIELD – During Tuesday’s Lawrence Township Supervisors’ meeting, Supervisor Jeremy Ruffner announced that the move to the new building is 100 percent complete.

The building houses all of the township operations in one place, including the municipal offices, tax office, code enforcement and police department.

Police chief Doug Clark said there are a few odds and ends the police department needs to move, but on the whole he and his officers are happy with the new location.

Roadmaster Ron Woodling reported that work on the stream crossing on Pifer Road may be delayed until next year.

The project requires an air quality permit, and Woodling said those can take up to six months, and if theirs takes more than a couple of months, it will make more sense to move the project to next summer.

The money from Trout Unlimited is available until 2023, and Woodling said he would keep the supervisors updated.

Woodling also said he ordered pipe for the Hyde storm sewer project on Clarendon, Powell, Robinson, Lawrence and Lawhead streets.

He said he doesn’t have a firm start date, it will depend on when the pipe arrives and whether or not a contractor is hired.

Woodling said residents will be able to tap their storm drains onto the line, which will run along one side of each street with boring underneath to allow for residents to tap on.

The recreation park has needed a new mower and the supervisors voted to purchase a Z Master Toro commercial mower with a 60-inch deck from Shugarts Lawn and Garden at a cost of $9,152.74.

The township will try to trade in the old mower, but if they can’t, they will keep it and use it for rougher areas at the park.