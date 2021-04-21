ADVERTISEMENT

JOHNSONBURG – The Curwensville Lady Tide softball team won its second game in as many days Tuesday afternoon by defeating the Lady Rams of Johnsonburg by an 18-9 final. It was the second win for Curwensville over Johnsonburg this season which means a regular season sweep for Curwensville over the Paper City program.



The game got off to a slow offensive start as Curwensville held just a 2-1 lead heading into the fifth inning. The Lady Tide got on the scoreboard in the first inning as Abby Pentz stayed hot at the plate by belting a leadoff triple and eventually scored on an RBI groundout off the bat of Logan Sheeder.



The Lady Tide added another run in the top half of the third inning as Pentz once again hit safely for her sixth hit in six at-bats. She was able to advance to second on a stolen base and advance to third on an error. She scored her second run of the game and Sheeder picked up her second RBI as she singled to left to make it 2-0 Curwensville.



Johnsonburg added a run of their own in the home half of the fourth inning as freshman Jenna Kasmierski singled with one out and came around to score on a Payton Delhunty RBI double. This made the score 2-1 in favor of the Lady Tide heading into the top of the fifth.



After the fourth inning, a total of 24 runs were added by the two teams with some offensive fire power being showcased from both teams.



Curwensville added four runs in the top of the fifth as Joslynne Freyer singled to start the rally and would advance to third on a single from Mackenzie Wall. Wall would also move up 60 feet on the play after a Lady Ram miscue. This left two runners in scoring position with no outs.



After a Teagan Harzinski walk loaded the bases, Shyanne Rudy cleared the bases with a double down the left field line which scored Freyer, Wall, and pinch runner Kaylie Shaw from first base to make it a 5-1 lead for visiting team. Rudy also moved up to third on the throw.



After two consecutive outs from Curwensville, Taylor Simcox walked to put runners at the corners. Pentz was due up next and delivered on yet another hit. This week, Pentz is 10-10 at the plate as she was four-for-four against Brockway on Monday and six-for-six at the dish in Tuesday afternoon’s game. Pentz right now is hitting .700 as she has connected on 21 hits in just 30 at-bats to begin the season. The RBI from Pentz made it 6-1 in favor of Curwensville heading into the bottom of the inning.



The Lady Rams were able to get two back in the home half to cut the lead to just three at 6-3, but it would be the closest they would get to rallying back into the game as Curwensville plated seven in the top of the sixth to take control.



To start the big inning, Freyer reached on an error and was followed up by Wall who singled to put two on with no out. Wall was able to connect for four hits on the afternoon in all.



Harzinski was able to smack a single which scored Freyer from second and made the score 7-3. Rudy was up next and connected on another one of her four hits for the game as she singled to center which scored Wall and allowed Harzinski to move to third base.



Catcher Maddie Butler was up next and reached on a error which allowed Harzinski to score and make it 9-3 in favor of Curwensville. Rylee Wiggins was able to come through next for the Lady Tide on a single which scored Rudy and extended the lead by one more at 10-3.



After Simcox hit into a fielder’s choice, Pentz once again singled and was able to bring Butler home to make it 11-3 in favor of Curwensville. After a pop-up allowed the Lady Rams to get the second out of the half-inning, Freyer was due up next and recorded another one of her four hits for the game with this one being a two RBI double to center which scored both Simcox and Pentz. The lead was now 13-3, but Johnsonburg would not go down quietly.



The Lady Rams rallied and scored six of their own in the bottom of the sixth which narrowed the gap to a 13-9 advantage for the Lady Tide. However, Curwensville was continuing to tattoo the ball at the plate as they added five more in the top of the seventh and allowed them to collect 22 hits for the game overall.



The Lady Tide started the inning with back-to-back singles from Harzinski and Rudy. After a groundout that allowed both runners to move into scoring position, Wiggins walked to load the bases with just one away. Simcox was due up next and got the job done via an RBI groundout that scored Harzinski and allowed Rudy and Wiggins to move up one bag in the process.



Pentz was due up next and to no surprise, she delivered at the plate again by connecting on a double that scored Rudy and had two runners in scoring position with one away. Sheeder was up next and collected two RBI’s on a single which scored both Wiggins and Pentz and allowed the lead to grow to a 17-9 Lady Tide advantage. Sheeder was able to advance to second on the throw to second on the previous play and she came around to score as Freyer connected for her fourth hit in the game with a single to right to make it 18-9, Curwensville.



Though Freyer did not have her best game of the season on the bump, she rallied and closed the door on the Lady Rams to seal the deal and help the Lady Tide improve to 6-2 in 2021.



Curwensville has scored a total of 28 runs in just two games this week and will look to pick up their third win of the week on Friday, April 23 as they travel for a showdown with Moshannon Valley scheduled for 4:15 p.m.



CURWENSVILLE – 18



Abby Pentz (CF) 6463, Logan Sheeder (2B) 6124, Joslynne Freyer (P) 6243, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 6240, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 4210, Kayle Shaw (PR) 0000, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 5344, Maddie Butler (C) 5101, Rylee Wiggins (RF) 4111, Nora Young (RF) 2000, Taylor Simcox (RF) 2101, TOTALS 46 18 22 17.



Batting



2B: Joslynne Freyer, Abby Pentz, Shyanne Rudy

3B: Abby Pentz 2

TB: Joslynne Freyer 5, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz 10, Shyanne Rudy 5, Logan Sheeder 2, Mackenzie Wall 4, Rylee Wiggins

RBI: Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer 3, Abby Pentz 2, Shyanne Rudy 4, Logan Sheeder 4, Taylor Simcox, Rylee Wiggins

ROE: Maddie Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz

FC: Taylor Simcox

SB: Abby Pentz 2, Mackenzie Wall



JOHNSONBURG – 9



Jenna Pavlock (CF) 4211, Julia Jones (P/SS) 4123, Julie Peterson (LF/SS/P) 4122, Jenna Kasmierski (1B) 3111, Payton Delhunty (C) 4022, Mackenzie Freeman (3B) 4110, Alexa Mahoney (SS) 1000, Priscilla Ehrensberger (LF) 2110, Shelby Sorg (RF) 4000, Maria Casilio (2B) 1200, TOTALS 31 9 10 8.



Batting



2B: Payton Delhunty 2, Julia Jones

TB: Payton Delhunty 4, Priscilla Ehrensberger, Mackenzie Freeman, Julia Jones 3, Jenna Kasmierski, Jenna Pavlock, Julie Peterson 2

RBI: Payton Delhunty 2, Julia Jones 3, Jenna Pavlock, Julie Peterson 2

FC: Payton Delhunty

HBP: Maria Casilio 2

SB: Maria Casilio 2, Priscilla Ehrensberger 2, Mackenzie Freeman



Score by Innings



Curwensville 1010475



Johnsonburg 0001260



Pitching



Johnsonburg Julia Jones 4 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

Julie Peterson 3 IP, 10 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 2 K.



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 7 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 4 BB, 9 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (6-2). L – Julia Jones (0-1).