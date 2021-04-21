ADVERTISEMENT

Curwensville Borough

Police responded to a report of disorderly conduct where a male was in a business yelling at the owner to keep the noise down. Police handled the situation without incident.

Police responded to a School St. residence for a report of a loud noise.

Police responded to a Schofield St. residence for the report of a vehicle that had parked halfway on the sidewalk. The vehicle was gone prior to police arrival.

Police assisted a motorist with unlocking their vehicle.

Police were called to the area of Ridge Ave. for the report of a rabid fox. Police were unable to located the animal.

Police received a complained of a suspicious female who was throwing rocks at a window on Walnut St. The female had fled prior to police arrival.

Lawrence Twp.

Police investigated an accident on River Rd. where a school transportation van was forced off the road by a pick up truck causing the van to strike the stone wall of a residence. No injuries were reported.