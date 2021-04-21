ADVERTISEMENT

Laurel Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery has an immediate part-time opportunity to assist in clinic. Primary duties include data collection and documentation in EHR and chair-side doctor assistance with the possibility of scribing. The ideal candidate must be positive, team-oriented, and committed to providing excellent patient care. Candidates must be willing to work flexible hours. The position will primarily be based […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-clinic-assistant/