ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., April 21, there were 4,602 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,118,470.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 7,932 (+37) total cases since March of 2020 and 134 deaths while 20,823 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 5,763 were confirmed and 2,169 were probable.

There are 2,833 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, state health officials say, and of that number, 576 patients are in the intensive care unit.

Most patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of April 9 – April 15 is 9.6 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 25,827 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,312,611 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 89 percent of people have recovered from the virus.

State health officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated, and is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.