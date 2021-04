ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – Do you know how to be prepared for severe weather?

Judie Wohnsiedler from SERVPRO will present a “Weather Readiness Program” at the Curwensville Public Library, from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. May 19. To sign-up, please call 814-236-0355

You must call or stop into the library to sign up for this program. Face masks are required and seating is limited due to CDC social distancing guidelines.