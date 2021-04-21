ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Bison boys and girls track teams each defeated the visiting Huntingdon Bearcats on Tuesday afternoon in a Mountain League dual at the Bison Sports Complex.

The boys raised their season record to 4-2 with an easy 102.5 to 45.5 victory. The girl’s mark is at 5-1 after an 85-64 win.

Individually, the boys got a big meet from field man Zane Inguagiato, as he swept all three throwing events – discus, shot put, and javelin.

They also swept all three of the relays – 4×100, 4×400, and 4×800.

Karson Kline and Logan Firanski were doublewinners for the Bison, Kline taking the 110 meter hurdles and the 200 meter dash, while Firanski won the 100 meter dash and long jump.

Other individual winners for the boys were Jason Plubell in the 300 meter hurdles, Graeson Graves in the 800 meter run and Ian Billotte in the triple jump.

The girls also swept the three relay events and had a lone double winner in Scarlett Singleton, who won the 1600 and 3200 meter runs.

Other individual winners for the Lady Bison were Lydia Brown in the 100 hurdles, Amanda Hazel in the 300 hurdles, Elle Smith in the 100 meter dash, Danna Bender in the 400 meter dash, and Alayna Winters in the 800 meter run.

The teams are off until next Thursday, April 29, when they host the Hollidaysburg Tigers in non-league action.